Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 478,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

