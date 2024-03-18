Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 659,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,584. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,474,000 after purchasing an additional 708,042 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 699,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 380,982 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,525,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

