Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $22.19. 44,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,988. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.