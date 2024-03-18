Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051,001 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $143,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BSCS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 79,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.