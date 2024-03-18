Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1204 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,171. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

