Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1146 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJT traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $21.05. 10,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

