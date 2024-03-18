Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.18. 9,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,173. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

