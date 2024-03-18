Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,563. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

