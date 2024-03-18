Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2109 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.42. The stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837. The company has a market cap of $71.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYZ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

