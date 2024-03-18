Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.66. 8,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,693. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 541.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,586 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

