Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $131.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

