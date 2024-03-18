Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,833,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,924,000.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KBWP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,018. The firm has a market cap of $219.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $78.16 and a 12 month high of $104.86.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.