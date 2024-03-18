Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 10808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814,038 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,438,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,928.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 309,654 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.