Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 10808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41.
Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco MSCI USA ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.