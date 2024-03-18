Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,848,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,883,038 shares.The stock last traded at $181.20 and had previously closed at $178.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

