Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $437.98. 29,711,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,852,520. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $302.01 and a 52-week high of $448.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.22 and a 200-day moving average of $396.04.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

