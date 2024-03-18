Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $6.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $440.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,446,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,611,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $428.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.04. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $302.01 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

