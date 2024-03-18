Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $441.04 and last traded at $439.04. Approximately 23,866,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 45,734,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.92.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.04.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.