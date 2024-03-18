Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $441.04 and last traded at $439.04. Approximately 23,866,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 45,734,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.92.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.04.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
