Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after buying an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,322 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,930,000 after buying an additional 1,680,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,939,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,666,000 after acquiring an additional 751,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,622. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.