InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0876 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSCX stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $20.66. 63,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,243. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.