Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 18th (AIRC, AMLX, CELH, FENC, FORR, FTAI, HIBB, INVH, LAC, LBTYA)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 18th:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price raised by Stifel Europe from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $82.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $72.00 to $82.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $120.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $120.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $136.00 target price on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $100.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $63.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $220.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

