Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 18th (AIRC, AMLX, CELH, FENC, FORR, FTAI, HIBB, INVH, LAC, LBTYA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 18th:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price raised by Stifel Europe from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $82.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $72.00 to $82.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $120.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $120.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $136.00 target price on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $100.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an underperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $63.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $220.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

