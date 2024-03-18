Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) recently:
- 2/28/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2024 – Shift4 Payments is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shift4 Payments Trading Down 6.7 %
NYSE:FOUR traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.33. 5,237,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,452. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
