Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) recently:

2/28/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Shift4 Payments is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Shift4 Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE:FOUR traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.33. 5,237,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,452. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after acquiring an additional 301,452 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after buying an additional 601,749 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,570,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,065,000 after buying an additional 616,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,852,000 after buying an additional 57,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

