iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,470,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 42,560,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

iQIYI Stock Down 0.5 %

iQIYI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,444,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,256,284. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. iQIYI has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iQIYI by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on iQIYI

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.