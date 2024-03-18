Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of IRWD opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.