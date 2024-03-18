iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 318.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,494 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.7% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.52. 3,277,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,961. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.45.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

