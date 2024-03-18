iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.65

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.65 and last traded at $78.32, with a volume of 840894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,563 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 944,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 883,099 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after purchasing an additional 785,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,415,000.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

