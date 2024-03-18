iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 10.8% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 843,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,451. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $57.35.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

