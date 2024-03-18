iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,352. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $57.35.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

