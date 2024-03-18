iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.56

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.56 and last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 239333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,344,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,099,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 108,951 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,866,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

