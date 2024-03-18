iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Boosted by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.1% of Marion Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA remained flat at $73.30 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,638,018 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

