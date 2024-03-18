iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 154.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVV opened at $517.76 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.09 and a 52 week high of $520.78. The company has a market capitalization of $400.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $498.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

