iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $518.88. The stock had a trading volume of 716,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,176. The company has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $498.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.09 and a 52 week high of $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

