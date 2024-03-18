iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Wayfinding Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 138.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,483. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

