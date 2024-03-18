iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $97.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

