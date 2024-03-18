iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after acquiring an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,892. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

