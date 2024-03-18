iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 14th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 127.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 258,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,742. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.