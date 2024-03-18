iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 3.35% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYGH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYGH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,492. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.77 and a twelve month high of $85.80.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

