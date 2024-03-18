iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Cut by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.56. 1,307,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,146. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

