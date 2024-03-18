iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.78. 6,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.90 million, a PE ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $71.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

