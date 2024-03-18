iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $39,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.93. 13,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $70.53.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

