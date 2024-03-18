iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 150,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 170,436 shares.The stock last traded at $69.11 and had previously closed at $68.80.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.