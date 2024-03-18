iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $140,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

ACWI traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.82. 2,241,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,585. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $109.22.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

