iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.60

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.60 and last traded at $103.22, with a volume of 629287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $93.15.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.