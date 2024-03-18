iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 528,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 178,218 shares.The stock last traded at $38.54 and had previously closed at $38.33.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

