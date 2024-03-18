iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 1.2% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 539,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $108.13.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.