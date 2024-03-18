iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 3.1% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $82.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,449 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

