iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $184.18

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUMGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $184.18 and last traded at $183.86, with a volume of 468578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.54.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

