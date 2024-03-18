iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $163.38

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.38 and last traded at $162.40, with a volume of 1304142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.48.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average is $144.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,598,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,627,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

