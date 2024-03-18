iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.63

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 102402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $856.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMV. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $285,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

