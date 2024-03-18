iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.94

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.94 and last traded at $104.83, with a volume of 150806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.46.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378,602 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,771,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,125,000 after acquiring an additional 792,129 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

