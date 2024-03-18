iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.65

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 84062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $620.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

